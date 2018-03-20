Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian ambassador summoned to Czech Foreign Ministry over Skripal case

World
March 20, 17:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Czech defense and foreign ministers said that statements the nerve gas Novichok might have Czech origin were groundless

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador has been summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry following Russia’s statement about possible Czech origin of the nerve gas that according to British claims was used in the Salisbury incident, as follows from a tweet by the Czech Foreign Ministry.

Read also

Russia expects UK to provide explanations on Skripal case, says senior diplomat

On March 17 Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Rossiya-24 television news channel that the nerve gas Britain was referring to as Novichok "most likely came from the countries that had been conducting intensive research into this group of chemicals since the late 1990s - Britain, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Sweden."

"As far as the United States, the question remains," she said.

Czech defense and foreign ministers, Karla Slechtova and Martin Stropnicky, later said that statements the nerve gas Novichok might have Czech origin were groundless.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
2
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
3
Russian ambassador summoned to Czech Foreign Ministry over Skripal case
4
Diplomat calls on US to unconditionally abandon plans of attacking Damascus
5
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
6
European Commission president congratulates Putin on election win
7
Moscow warns of negative effects of Skopje’s accession to NATO
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама