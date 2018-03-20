Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Stable development of Chinese-Russian relations beneficial for whole world — Chinese PM

World
March 20, 10:37 UTC+3 BEIJING

The head of the Chinese government said China and Russia should increase the bilateral trade turnover to $ 100 bln

Share
1 pages in this article
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. Stable development of bilateral relations between China and Russia is beneficial not just for the two countries, but for the whole world as well, said Premier of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang at Tuesday’s news conference on the results of the first session of the National People's Congress.

Read also
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying

China preparing for Vladimir Putin’s visit

"As for whether I want to send some kind of a signal to Russia’s population, it is the following: we should understand that our countries are the largest neighboring states for each other. I am confident that stable development of comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation between China and Russia is beneficial for both countries and the whole world," he noted.

The head of the Chinese government said during this news conference earlier that China and Russia should reveal their hidden potential of business cooperation and increase the bilateral trade turnover to $ 100 bln.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Prime minister of Malaysia congratulates Putin on winning Russian presidential election
2
Legendary Russian test pilot Georgy Mosolov passes away
3
Putin tells Macron there is no evidence of Russia’s involvement in Skripal case
4
French ex-president Sarkozy in custody over campaign funds — Reuters
5
Russia’s VTB Bank’s subsidiary in Ukraine terminates banking activities
6
CEC to announce official election outcome after considering all irregularities complaints
7
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама