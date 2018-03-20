Stable development of Chinese-Russian relations beneficial for whole world — Chinese PM

BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. Stable development of bilateral relations between China and Russia is beneficial not just for the two countries, but for the whole world as well, said Premier of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang at Tuesday’s news conference on the results of the first session of the National People's Congress.

"As for whether I want to send some kind of a signal to Russia’s population, it is the following: we should understand that our countries are the largest neighboring states for each other. I am confident that stable development of comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation between China and Russia is beneficial for both countries and the whole world," he noted.

The head of the Chinese government said during this news conference earlier that China and Russia should reveal their hidden potential of business cooperation and increase the bilateral trade turnover to $ 100 bln.