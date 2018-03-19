RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China preparing for Vladimir Putin’s visit

World
March 19, 15:24 UTC+3 BEIJING

The Russian president is expected to visit China in June

Share
1 pages in this article
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying

© EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

BEIJING, March 19. /TASS/. China’s authorities are preparing for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China scheduled for this year, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying at Monday’s regular briefing.

Read also
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang

China respects Putin’s decision to run for president — Foreign Ministry

"Putin will visit our country this year according to the plan of the annual regular exchange of visits between the Russian and Chinese leaders. We will further maintain close dialogue with the Russian side on this issue through diplomatic channels," she noted.

Hua Chunying reiterated that the Russian leader, like China’s President Xi Jinping, made a great contribution to development of relations between the two states. "Chinese-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to develop in accordance with the new prospects and will contribute to our common prosperity," the diplomat concluded.

The Russian president is expected to visit China in June to take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization that will be held in the city of Qingdao (East China’s Shandong province).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin secures victory in first round of Russian presidential election
2
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
3
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean — general
4
Russia’s submarine fleet capable of countering any threats, naval experts say
5
Police find no sign of forced entry in house of murdered Russian businessman in London
6
Lionel Messi aims at winning 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy in Russia
7
China preparing for Vladimir Putin’s visit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама