China preparing for Vladimir Putin’s visit

BEIJING, March 19. /TASS/. China’s authorities are preparing for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China scheduled for this year, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying at Monday’s regular briefing.

"Putin will visit our country this year according to the plan of the annual regular exchange of visits between the Russian and Chinese leaders. We will further maintain close dialogue with the Russian side on this issue through diplomatic channels," she noted.

Hua Chunying reiterated that the Russian leader, like China’s President Xi Jinping, made a great contribution to development of relations between the two states. "Chinese-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to develop in accordance with the new prospects and will contribute to our common prosperity," the diplomat concluded.

The Russian president is expected to visit China in June to take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization that will be held in the city of Qingdao (East China’s Shandong province).