Japan to continue boosting relations with Russia following Putin’s election win

World
March 19, 6:04 UTC+3 TOKYO

According to Russia’s Central Election Commission, Putin has garnered 76.65% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99% of the ballots counted

TOKYO, March 19. /TASS/. Tokyo plans to continue boosting relations with Moscow following Vladimir Putin’s victory in the Russian presidential election, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

Over 55 mln Russians vote for Putin in presidential election — election commission

"We would like to continue efforts to boost Japanese-Russian relations," he said, commenting on the results of the Russian presidential election. Suga pointed out that Tokyo would continue active dialogue with Moscow on the Northern Territories [which is what Japan calls Russia’s South Kuril Islands - TASS].

According to Russia’s Central Election Commission, incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.65% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99% of the ballots counted.

Director of the Lenin State Farm Pavel Grudinin, nominated by the Communist Party of Russia, is second with 11.82% of the vote, while leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky is third with 5.68%.

Реклама