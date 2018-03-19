Kazakh leader congratulates Putin on winning presidential election

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning the Russian presidential election, Nazarbayev’s press service said on Twitter.

"Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin have held a telephone conversation," the tweet reads. "The president of Kazakhstan congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning the Russian presidential election," the press service added.

According to Russia’s Central Election Commission, incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.56% of the vote in the March 18 election with 95% of the ballots counted.

Director of the Lenin State Farm Pavel Grudinin, nominated by the Communist Party of Russia, is second with 11.92%, while leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky is third with 5.77%.