Serbian president congratulates Putin on winning presidential election

March 18, 23:34 UTC+3
BELGRADE, March 18. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning the Russian presidential election, the Serbian leader’s press service said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as Russian president and best wishes to further steer your country along the clearly defined path of progress for the benefit of all its citizens. I am confident that with you outstanding talent of a leader with a clear understanding and inflexible will, responsibility and commitment to your cause, you will continue to achieve success in solving all issues important for Russia and in implementing plans for its further comprehensive development," the statement runs.

Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
