RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 20 Russian voters not let to polling station in Kiev by nationals

World
March 18, 20:02 UTC+3 KIEV

They were unable to get through the first cordon of activists (of nationalist organizations - TASS), according to a policeman

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, March 18. /TASS/. More than 20 Russian voters were not able to reach a polling station at Russia’s embassy in Kiev being barred by nationalists, a policeman from a cordon around the embassy told TASS on Sunday.

Read also

OSCE PA urges Ukraine’s envoy to ensure Russians’ voting

"We don’t collect any statistics. But more than 20 Russian citizens tried to get into the embassy’s building to take part in the voting. They were unable to get through the first cordon of activists (of nationalist organizations - TASS)," he said.

According to a TASS correspondent reporting from the site, Ukrainian nationalists did not let Russian nationals even approach the second cordon of police. Radicals were plunging into verbal exchanges with Russian nationals, often in an insulting manner. To avoid brawls, police escorted some of arguing Russians away from the site.

Now, the situation around the embassy is calm. Police cordons around it are still in place.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian presidential election 2018
2
Over one-third of Crimeans vote in Russia’s presidential election by noon
3
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
4
Voter turnout at Russia’s presidential election exceeds 59%
5
Over 20 Russian voters not let to polling station in Kiev by nationals
6
Russian Central Election Commission repels DDoS attack against its website on election day
7
Russian diplomats denied access to Skripal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама