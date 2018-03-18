Over 20 Russian voters not let to polling station in Kiev by nationals

KIEV, March 18. /TASS/. More than 20 Russian voters were not able to reach a polling station at Russia’s embassy in Kiev being barred by nationalists, a policeman from a cordon around the embassy told TASS on Sunday.

"We don’t collect any statistics. But more than 20 Russian citizens tried to get into the embassy’s building to take part in the voting. They were unable to get through the first cordon of activists (of nationalist organizations - TASS)," he said.

According to a TASS correspondent reporting from the site, Ukrainian nationalists did not let Russian nationals even approach the second cordon of police. Radicals were plunging into verbal exchanges with Russian nationals, often in an insulting manner. To avoid brawls, police escorted some of arguing Russians away from the site.

Now, the situation around the embassy is calm. Police cordons around it are still in place.