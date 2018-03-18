RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OSCE PA urges Ukraine’s envoy to ensure Russians’ voting

World
March 18, 18:37 UTC+3 VIENNA

According to the OSCE PA, "efforts must be made to enable Russian citizens to cast their vote and to avoid any provocations"

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

VIENNA, March 19. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) has expressed concern over blocking Russians’ access to voting in Russia’s diplomatic missions in Ukraine and called on Kiev’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Igor Prokopchuk to ensure Russians’ voting and avoid provocations, Nat Parry, the Head of Communications and Press at the OSCE PA, told TASS on Sunday.

Read also

Foreign Ministry slams Ukraine’s refusal to grant access to Russian voters as illegal

"Our mandate is to observe and assess [elections] in the country where the election is taking place, in this case in the Russian Federation, and not outside the country. The facilitation of voting outside of a country is a bilateral matter to be determined by the countries in question. I'm not aware of any international standards or obligations for the facilitation of voting for citizens of other countries," Patty noted referring to the OSCE PA’s stance on the alarming situation with blocking Russians’ access to voting in Ukraine.

"The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly however has raised concerns with the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the OSCE, Ambassador Ihor Prokopchuk, about the situation regarding voting at Russian diplomatic missions. A letter sent yesterday to Amb. Prokopchuk from Marietta Tidei, Vice-President of the OSCE PA and Head of the OSCE PA election observation mission to Russia, and Ignacio Sanchez Amor, Chair of the OSCE PA General Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions, expressed concern about the reported plans to block voting at Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine," he stressed.

Read also

Russian nationals will not be able to cast votes at March 18 presidential polls in Ukraine

According to Parry, the letter "acknowledged the difficult status of Russian-Ukrainian relations," but stressed that "efforts must be made to enable Russian citizens to cast their vote and to avoid any provocations".

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) earlier informed TASS that Russians’ voting in Ukraine should be determined by bilateral agreements between Moscow and Kiev due to the absence of international standards in this area.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian presidential election 2018
2
Over one-third of Crimeans vote in Russia’s presidential election by noon
3
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
4
Voter turnout at Russia’s presidential election exceeds 59%
5
Over 20 Russian voters not let to polling station in Kiev by nationals
6
Russian Central Election Commission repels DDoS attack against its website on election day
7
Russian diplomats denied access to Skripal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама