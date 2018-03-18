RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Foreign Ministry slams Ukraine’s refusal to grant access to Russian voters as illegal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 12:50 UTC+3
Read also

Russian presidential election 2018

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s denial of access for Russian citizens to the ballot stations during the presidential election is absolutely illegal, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian citizens, who planned to cast their votes in Ukraine, see with their own eyes what is happening there. That’s why their choice would be obvious. This result of the expression of will would never satisfy the Kiev authorities," the diplomat stressed.

"That’s why the regime stonewalled the Russian citizens’ participation in the voting brazenly and illegally," she noted.

Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Maria Zakharova
