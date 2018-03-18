Foreign Ministry slams Ukraine’s refusal to grant access to Russian voters as illegal

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s denial of access for Russian citizens to the ballot stations during the presidential election is absolutely illegal, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian citizens, who planned to cast their votes in Ukraine, see with their own eyes what is happening there. That’s why their choice would be obvious. This result of the expression of will would never satisfy the Kiev authorities," the diplomat stressed.

"That’s why the regime stonewalled the Russian citizens’ participation in the voting brazenly and illegally," she noted.