Members of IS cell detained in Russia's Kaluga region admit plotting terrorist attacks

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Four members of a dormant cell of the Islamic State terrorist grouping who were detained near Kaluga, a city 180 km to the southwest of Moscow, have admitted preparations for terrorist attacks, the public relations center of the FSB federal security service said.

"The detained individuals have been taken to Tyumen where they will undergo the appropriate investigation and operative procedures in the framework of the criminal case instituted against them under Article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code," the center said in a report. "In the course of interrogation, they gave confessionary evidence on involvement in the activities of a banned organization and on preparations for terrorist attacks."