Humanitarian convoy to deliver food to Eastern Ghouta

World
March 15, 11:00 UTC+3 EASTERN GHOUTA

A convoy of international humanitarian organizations will deliver 137 tonnes of food supplies to Eastern Ghouta

EASTERN GHOUTA /Syria/, March 15. /TASS/. A convoy of international humanitarian organizations will deliver 137 tonnes of food supplies to Eastern Ghouta on Thursday, representative for the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides in Syria Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin told reporters.

Read also

Russia carries out 1,300 humanitarian missions in Syria in 2017

"Experts of the Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides reached an agreement with leaders of illegal armed groups in Eastern Ghouta to deliver humanitarian supplies to the area for civilians in the areas controlled by the militants. A convoy of international humanitarian organizations will deliver 137 tonnes of food supplies to Eastern Ghouta," he said.

A new group of civilians is expected to leave the area on Thursday, Zolotukhin said. "The Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides continues to hold negotiations with leaders of illegal armed groups on a daily basis to provide exit to civilians in Eastern Ghouta. At least 100 people are expected to leave the area on Thursday," the general added.

The 17th humanitarian pause was launched in Eastern Ghouta on Thursday at 09:00 local time (10:00 Moscow time). About 500 local residents have left the area through the humanitarian corridor since that time.

Syrian conflict
