Russia carries out 1,300 humanitarian missions in Syria in 2017

HMEYMIM /Syria/, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria has carried out nearly 1,300 humanitarian missions since the beginning of 2017, the center said on Saturday in a daily bulletin.

"In total, the center has held 1,296 humanitarian missions this year," the bulletin says. "Syrians have received over 2,000 tonnes of food, medicines and household supplies. More than 67,000 Syrians have received medical assistance."

Due to the joint work of Russian center and local authorities, 88 medical institutions, 178 schools, 35 nursery schools and 152 water and energy supply facilities have been rebuilt.

Since the beginning of 2017, more than 1,000 ceasefire agreements have been signed. At least 140 illegal armed groups have agreed to the ceasefire.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23, 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeymim air base, Latakia province.

On December 11, addressing Russian servicemen at the Hmeymim air base Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military grouping to withdraw from Syria after the crushing defeat of Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Nevertheless, Russia will keep in Syria two military bases - Hmeymim and Tartus - along with the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides.