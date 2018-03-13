Russian, US top brass discuss situation in Syria

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"On March 13, 2018, a telephone conversation between Russian Chief of General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford was held at the initiative of the Russian side. The conversation focused on the situation in Syria, including Eastern Ghouta," the ministry said.

"General Valery Gerasimov and General Joseph Dunford agreed to continue bilateral contacts," the ministry added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gerasimov said that militants were plotting a provocation with the use of chemical agents in Syria to justify a massive US strike against Damascus’ government troops. In his words, the Russian Defense Ministry was prepared to take retaliatory measures to the United States’ possible missile strike if it posed a life threat to Russian servicemen in Syria.