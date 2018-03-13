Russia delivers humanitarian aid to civilians leaving Eastern Ghouta

EDAK DUER /Syria/, March 13. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria has delivered two tonnes of food to refugees from Eastern Ghouta, the Center’s head General Yuri Yevtushenko told reporters on Monday.

"Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation have delivered two tonnes of food to the civilians who left the town of Duma on Tuesday morning and arrived in a refugee camp located in the Edak Duer settlement. All of them will receive humanitarian aid," the Russian general said.

According to earlier reports, on Tuesday, two groups of civilians totaling around 100 people managed to leave Eastern Ghouta.