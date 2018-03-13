Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top diplomat says Turkey will use S-400 systems only to protect its territory

World
March 13, 14:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Turkey will become the first NATO member state that will receive S-400s from Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/ Turkey will not use the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in Syria or other countries, but only to protect its territory, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday in his speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s MGIMO university.

"We cannot use it [the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system] during Operation Olive Branch or similar operations, because we can use it only to protect our territories," he said.

Read also

Erdogan vows not to cancel S-400 deal with Russia despite likely sanctions

"The S-400 will be used only to protect our civilian population on the territory of our country," Cavusoglu stressed,

In November 2016, the negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the purchase of S-400s became known. The Russian side confirmed the signing of the contract on September 12, 2017; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reported at the same time that advance payment had been made for the contract. Turkey will become the first NATO member state that will receive S-400s from Russia, but the number of the systems to be supplied was not specified.

On Monday, Russian Presidential Aide for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin reported that the contract for delivery of S-400 systems to Turkey would be launched in early 2020.

On January 20, the Turkish General Staff declared the start of Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (part of the Syrian Democratic Forces armed coalition) and the Democratic Union Party in Syria’s Afrin inhabited by about 1.5 mln Kurds and refugees from other Syrian regions. Ankara recognizes these organizations as terrorist ones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US planning missile and bombing raid against Damascus — top brass
2
Lavrov warns of ‘grave consequences’ of US new strike against Syria
3
FIFA opens another window of ticket sales for 2018 World Cup in Russia
4
Lavrov refutes claims about Russia's alleged involvement in ex-spy's case
5
House of Lords' member: Russia sanctions over ex-spy poisoning inappropriate without proof
6
Trump replaces Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA chief
7
Russia to become one of leaders in global agriculture in coming years — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама