US planning missile and bombing raid against Damascus — top brass

MOSOCW, March 13. /TASS/. Militants are preparing a provocation with the use of chemical agents in Syria to justify a massive US strike against Damascus’ government neighborhoods, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Tuesday.

According to Gerasimov, Russia has hard facts about preparations for staging the use of chemical weapons against civilians by the government forces.

After the provocation, the US plans to accuse Syria’s government forces of using chemical weapons. He added that the United States plans to "furnish the so-called ‘evidence’ of the alleged mass civilian deaths through the fault of the Syrian government and the Russian leadership supporting it."

"As a countermeasure, Washington plans to deliver a missile and bomb strike against Damascus’ government districts," Gerasimov said.

Retaliation

The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to take retaliatory measures against US’ possible strike over Damascus if there is any danger to the Russian military, head of the Russian General Staff added.

"At the same time, Russian military advisors, members of the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides and military policemen are staying in the Syrian Defense Ministry’s facilities in Damascus. In case there is a threat to the lives of our military, the Russian Armed Force will take retaliatory measures both over the missiles and carriers that will use them," he said.

According to Gerasimov, "events to further normalize the situation in Syria’s capital are going on."

According to earlier reports, illegal armed groups are shelling with mortars both positions of the Syrian government forces and the residential quarters of Damascus and its suburbs.