Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian journalists’ union voices concern over threats to NTV correspondent in London

World
March 13, 8:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, Elizaveta Gerson told TASS she had received a threat from an unidentified person for her covering the poisoning incident

Share
1 pages in this article
© Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

MOSCOW, March 12./TASS/.The Union of Russian Journalists has expressed strong concerns over the threats targeting London correspondent of Russia’s NTV television Elizaveta Gerson. The Union intends to draw attention of its UK colleagues to the situation, it said in a statement on Monday.

"After the incident in Salisbury (poisoning of former Russian intelligence colonel and his daughter) and in connection with a new anti-Russian campaign launched by UK media, the Russian journalists working in England have found themselves in an extremely tense psychological situation, which prevents them from performing official duties," the report said.

Read also

Russia’s NTV correspondent in London receives threats over covering ex-spy poisoning

Theresa May accuses Russia of involvement in ex-officer Skripal poisoning

Russian Foreign Ministry slams UK PM’s comments on Skripal poisoning case

Russian embassy in US: There's no evidence of Moscow's involvement in ex-spy's poisoning

"Russian journalists are getting letters with threats, including threats to their health and life. The Union of Russian Journalists expresses a strong concern over the developments," it said.

With this in view, the Union intends to shortly appeal to the International Federation of Journalists and their colleagues from the National Union of Journalists that brings together journalists from Britain and Ireland with a request to look into the threats and voice their stance on this.

Earlier, Elizaveta Gerson told TASS she had received a threat from an unidentified person for her covering the poisoning incident.

"BBC published an article which mentioned the name of Kirill Kleimenov [presenter on Channel One’s Vermya news program] and my name. It retold my story, after which an unidentified person, I hope it was just a psycho, wrote me a letter with life threats", she said.

"Prior to that, there have already been nasty things posted on Twitter, but there have been no such threats," said Gerson, who has been working as NTV correspondent in the UK since 2015.

Gerson said she had not turned to law enforcement agencies in connection with these threats. "I am not thinking about this, I hope this is not in earnest, it’s just some psycho tired of reading the Daily Mail," she added.

Former GRU Colonel Sergey Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Julia on March 4 suffered from the effects of an unidentified nerve agent. They were found slumped on a bench near The Maltings shopping center in Salisbury. Both are now in hospital in critical condition.

In 2004, Skripal was arrested by the federal security service FSB, charged, tried and convicted of high treason and stripped of all ranks and awards. In 2010 he was handed over to the United States under an arrangement to exchange persons arrested on spying charges. Later in the same year Skripal settled in Britain.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin advises Britons to get things clear with Skripal’s poisoning
2
Russian missile flagship conducts live firing drills in Caspian Sea
3
Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile system
4
Russian embassy in US: There's no evidence of Moscow's involvement in ex-spy's poisoning
5
Returning Crimea to Ukraine 'impossible under any circumstances', Putin states
6
Russia’s state arms seller to showcase over 200 weapon systems in Qatar
7
Russian Defense Ministry rejects Estonia’s airspace violation accusations
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама