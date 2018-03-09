Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US, North Korean leaders to meet by May — South Korean envoy

World
March 09, 5:40 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

According to the South Korean official, Kim Jong Un pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, March 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he was ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May, South Korea's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, told reporters at the White House.

Read also

North Korea may freeze nuclear, missile programs for duration of talks with US

Chung led a five-member presidential delegation that he to a meeting with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang on Monday. The delegation arrived in Washington on Thursday to brief the US administration on the results of the talks.

"I told President Trump that at our meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he's committed to denuclearisation," Chung said after a meeting with Trump. "Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests."

"He [Kim Jong Un] expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible," the South Korean envoy continued. "President Trump appreciated the briefing, and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization."

Chung said international pressure on North Korea will continue until the Communist state proves its declarations with deeds.

Chung Eui-yong told reporters on Tuesday that a meeting between North and South Korean leaders was also agreed and will take place in late April. Pyongyang also pledged to refrain from further ballistic and nuclear tests while the dialogue continues.

Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
