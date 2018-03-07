Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukrainian military observes ceasefire for 24 hours for first time in 2018

World
March 07, 10:47 UTC+3 DONETSK

Head of the DPR delegation to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination says 24 hours have passed without ceasefire violations for the first time since December 27, 2017

DONETSK, March 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces for the first time since the end of 2017 managed to abide by the ceasefire, refraining from shelling the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for 24 hours, head of the DPR delegation to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) Ruslan Yakubov said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, no ceasefire violations committed by the Ukrainian military were recorded," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

Yakubov also said that 24 hours have passed without ceasefire violations for the first time since December 27, 2017.

At the March 2 meeting of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine, an agreement was made to declare an inclusive, sustainable and indefinite ceasefire starting from March 5.

Ukraine crisis
