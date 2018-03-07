Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Turkish president conveys condolences over plane crash in Syria in phone talk with Putin

World
March 07, 1:25 UTC+3

During the conversation, Erdogan also informed Putin about the Turkish military operation near the Syrian city of Afrin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. In a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences in connection with the crash of Russia’s An-26 military transport plane in Syria, the Kremlin press service said.

An-26 transport plane

Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people

The two leaders "discussed the situation in Eastern Ghouta in the context of implementing Resolution 2401 of the UN Security council," the press service said in a statement.

The sides also "noted the importance of solving humanitarian problems and the need for further uncompromising struggle against terrorist groups in this region," the statement reads.

During the conversation, Erdogan also informed Putin about the Turkish military operation near the Syrian city of Afrin.

The sides also discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of bilateral energy projects of strategic importance.

The presidents agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

