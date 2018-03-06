Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people

World
March 06, 20:06 UTC+3

Earlier reports stated that there were 32 people on board

An-26 transport plane

An-26 transport plane

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Antonov An-26 transport plane that crashed while landing at Hmeymim airfield was carrying six crew members and 33 passengers, their families will be provided with the necessary assistance and support, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Earlier reports said there were 32 people aboard the aircraft.

An-26 plane

Russian transport plane crashes in Syria

"According to updated information, there were 33 passengers and six crew members aboard the An-26 transport aircraft, which crashed while landing at Hmeymim airfield. All of them were military servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry said, stressing once again that no fire had been delivered against the plane.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s commission is examining all possible versions of the crash," the ministry added.

"The Defense Ministry will provide all possible and necessary assistance and support to the families and relatives of those killed in the crash," the ministry stressed.

Russia’s An-26 transport plane crashed while landing at Hmeymim airfield at around 15:00 Moscow time on March 6. The plane hit the ground when it was about 500 meters short of the runway. Both the crew members and passengers were killed.

