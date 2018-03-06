Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia urges US to honor commitments under UN resolution on Syrian ceasefire

World
March 06, 15:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Russia's top brass, Raqqa destroyed by bombing and the Rukban refugee camp continue to be the only areas in Syria where the resolution’s provisions are completely ignored

© EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has called on the United States to abide by its commitments under UN Security Council Resolution 2401 on the Syrian ceasefire, the ministry’s spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said.

"We are calling on the United States to fulfill its obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 2401, not to hinder access to controlled areas for representatives of international humanitarian organizations and the UN to evaluate the magnitude of the humanitarian situation and take urgent measures to provide the necessary assistance to the civilian population," he said.

Read also
Raqqa, Syria

Russian diplomat blasts Western establishment for ‘conspiracy of silence’ on Raqqa

According to Konashenkov, the US-controlled city of Raqqa destroyed by bombing and the Rukban refugee camp in the al-Tanf area occupied by American troops continue to be the only areas in Syria where the resolution’s provisions are completely ignored and no assistance is rendered to the population.

"Not a single humanitarian convoy has been delivered there since Resolution 2401 came into force. The situation with residents of Raqqa destroyed by bombing and the Rukban refugee camp is estimated as a humanitarian disaster," Konashenkov stressed.

Resolution 2401 passed by the UN Security Council of February 24 calls on the parties to the Syrian conflict to stop hostilities for at least 30 days to provide humanitarian aid to the population. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said that this resolution had created the framework for coordinating the terms "to alleviate the fate of the civilian population in the country" by all parties.

Topics
Syrian conflict
