Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat blasts Western establishment for ‘conspiracy of silence’ on Raqqa

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 16:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the reality on the ground in Raqqa is that the situation in the city "continues to be extremely difficult"

Share
1 pages in this article
Raqqa, Syria

Raqqa, Syria

© AP Photo/ Gabriel Chaim

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Moscow believes there is some sort of veil of secrecy in the Western media and political circles to whitewash the real situation in Syria’s Raqqa to avoid discrediting Washington’s activities, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Read also
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

Russia’s UN envoy calls situation in Raqqa humanitarian disaster

"An apparent conspiracy of silence, it is difficult to call it otherwise, is being shaped in the Western media and political circles regarding the true state of affairs in Raqqa," she noted. "This is done in order not to discredit actions by Washington and its allies in Syria, who have no legal grounds for their presence in Syria. Concurrently, attempts continue to blow the issue out of proportion and distort developments in Eastern Ghouta and Idlib, which are part of the de-escalation zones set up in Syria."

According to Zakharova, the reality on the ground in Raqqa is that the situation in the city "continues to be extremely difficult." "Significant parts of the city remain mine-laden. There is a huge amount of unexploded munitions, more than 80% of the buildings there have been decimated, and the city’s public water supply system is not working. Electricity is available only in certain districts. Many corpses remain under the rubble, and the threat of an epidemic breaking out is huge. The relevant UN agencies have so far been unable to evaluate the situation, and there are no conditions for civilians to return to the city," she stressed.

"The reasons for that are obvious. These are indiscriminate military actions by the so-called US-led coalition countering IS (the Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia - TASS). Later, some local administration scheme was concocted, which is not controlled by the legitimate Syrian government in Damascus," Zakharova concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
3
Russia developing next-generation heavy flame-thrower
4
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
5
Putin can count on support of 81% of Russians planning to vote in 2018 election — poll
6
General Staff reveals details of drones that attacked Russian bases in Syria
7
Protest expressed to Swedish charge d’affaires over situation around Russian embassy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама