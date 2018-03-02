Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Germany voices concerns over Putin’s remarks on new weapons

World
March 02, 15:28 UTC+3 BERLIN

Berlin is concerned over Vladimir Putin’s statement on the development of new weapons systems two weeks before the presidential election

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

BERLIN, March 2. /TASS/. Germany is concerned over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on the development of new weapons, German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters on Friday, stressing that Berlin hopes that Moscow will use the opportunities for dialogue.

"We are concerned over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on the development of new weapons systems that he made two weeks before the election," the spokesman said.

Read also

Russia begins serial production of new cutting-edge glide vehicle

This is alarming "amid the modernization of Russia’s army, including nuclear weapons and doubts that Russia honors its international commitments," he stressed. "We are concerned in general over Russia’s steps in security policy," he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump expressed concerns over Putin’s announcement on the development of new weapons and "negative consequences of this for international efforts to control them" during their phone conversation on Thursday, Seibert said.

Merkel and Trump also discussed the situation in Syria and called on Russia to convince the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad to stop offensive in the populated localities.

In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018, Putin said that Russia had launched the development and testing of state-of-the-art systems of strategic arms, such as the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and the Kinzhal hypersonic complex, being created in response to Washington’s withdrawal from the ABM Treaty on a unilateral basis and deployment of the system on the US territory and beyond.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian envoy asks UK foreign secretary to explain his ‘airstrike’ statements on Syria
2
Gazprom to cancel contracts with Ukraine's Naftogaz
3
Putin: Russia might use nukes, if its existence is threatened
4
Germany voices concerns over Putin’s remarks on new weapons
5
Qatar mulls buying Russia's Su-35 fighter jets
6
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
7
Diplomat excoriates US State Department’s discriminatory conduct towards Russian reporter
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама