Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN political chief cautions against drawing organization into monitoring in Syria

World
February 28, 20:57 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS

On February 25, the UN Security Council passes Resolution 2401 ordering a ceasefire in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 28. /TASS/. The United Nations cautioned against involvement into monitoring the ceasefire in Syria, Under Secretary General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman said on Wednesday addressing the Security Council.

Read also

Russia won’t tolerate militants’ strikes on Eastern Ghouta forever, warns Putin

"The UN calls for a renewed commitment by all concerned member states to work seriously to implement the cessation of hostilities," Feltman said.

On February 25, the UN Security Council passes Resolution 2401 ordering a ceasefire in Syria.

"The UN also cautions against drawing the UN into monitoring exercises," he said. "This has been tried in the past, not for lack of trying but in the absence of the political will among member-states to underpin UN efforts."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Nord Stream-2 not an alternative to Ukrainian transit route
2
Soyuz space capsule lands in Kazakhstan
3
Lavrov warns military scenario around North Korea will be a disaster
4
Lavrov accuses US of psyching up EU armies for use of nukes against Russia
5
Top brass concerned over situation in US-controlled areas of Syria
6
US blocks Russia-drafted statement at UN Security Council
7
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама