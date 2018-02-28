UN political chief cautions against drawing organization into monitoring in Syria

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 28. /TASS/. The United Nations cautioned against involvement into monitoring the ceasefire in Syria, Under Secretary General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman said on Wednesday addressing the Security Council.

"The UN calls for a renewed commitment by all concerned member states to work seriously to implement the cessation of hostilities," Feltman said.

On February 25, the UN Security Council passes Resolution 2401 ordering a ceasefire in Syria.

"The UN also cautions against drawing the UN into monitoring exercises," he said. "This has been tried in the past, not for lack of trying but in the absence of the political will among member-states to underpin UN efforts."