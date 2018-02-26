EU may formally decide on extension of Russian 'black list' in March

BRUSSELS, February 26. /TASS/. The European Union will make a formal decision on extension of the "black list" for Russia at the level of the EU Council by March 15, a source in the EU told TASS on Monday. The political decision to prolong sanctions by six months was approved at the meeting of the EU Permanent Representatives Committee on February 21.

"The decision should be taken by March 15. The EU Council will approve it when all national procedures [in EU member-states - TASS] are completed. This is a purely formal decision; no exact dates are set to issue it," the diplomat said.

"This decision is taken within the framework of a written procedure. There is no need to gather foreign ministers for this purpose. It can approved by the EU Council at any level," he said.

This decision "is not part of the agenda of the EU Council meeting at the level of EU foreign ministers underway in Brussels," the source said.

"The peace process in the Middle East, the situation in Venezuela and relations with Moldova are currently in the agenda. No restrictive measures for Russia are discussed," he added.

The EU’s "black list" for Russia comprises 150 individuals and 38 legal entities.