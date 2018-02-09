Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s EU envoy slams Europe’s lack of political will to lift anti-Russian sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 09, 15:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian envoy notes that more and more politicians in Europe are in favor of removing or rolling back sanctions against Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Read also

EU not to strengthen sanctions after release of US ‘Kremlin List’ — official

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The European Union has not yet mustered enough political will to lift or ease the anti-Russian sanctions, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Rossiya 24 TV on Friday.

"The European Union has not introduced any new sanctions. Those sanctions that were imposed in previous years have been extended. Unfortunately, that means that the European Union has not yet mustered up enough political will for this much-needed turnaround in its policy on Russia," Chizhov elucidated.

The Russian envoy noted that more and more politicians in Europe are in favor of removing or rolling back sanctions against Russia. "I would like to clarify though that we are not negotiating with the European Union on sanctions. Moreover, we are not asking anyone to remove them. This is an erroneous decision made by the European Union itself, and it’s up to it to rescind it," the diplomat added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
2
Soviet intelligence officer who saved Krakow from destruction marks 101st birthday
3
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
4
Olympic flame of 2018 Winter Games lit in South Korea’s PyeongChang
5
FIFA confirms list of Team Base Camps for all 32 participants of 2018 World Cup in Russia
6
Train goes the extra mile for lone Russian schoolgirl at remote station
7
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама