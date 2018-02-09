Russia’s EU envoy slams Europe’s lack of political will to lift anti-Russian sanctions

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The European Union has not yet mustered enough political will to lift or ease the anti-Russian sanctions, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Rossiya 24 TV on Friday.

"The European Union has not introduced any new sanctions. Those sanctions that were imposed in previous years have been extended. Unfortunately, that means that the European Union has not yet mustered up enough political will for this much-needed turnaround in its policy on Russia," Chizhov elucidated.

The Russian envoy noted that more and more politicians in Europe are in favor of removing or rolling back sanctions against Russia. "I would like to clarify though that we are not negotiating with the European Union on sanctions. Moreover, we are not asking anyone to remove them. This is an erroneous decision made by the European Union itself, and it’s up to it to rescind it," the diplomat added.