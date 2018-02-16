Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and India confirm readiness to cooperate in cyber security

World
February 16, 22:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

New Delhi hosted a second round of Russian-Indian consultations on cyber security issues

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia and India have confirmed their plans to broaden practical cooperation in cyber security, the press service of Russia’s Security Council said on Friday.

The issue was in the focus of a meeting between the Indian Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, and the Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Oleg Khramov, in New Delhi.

"The sides confirmed their intention to expand practical cooperation including the exchange of technological information," the report said. "They also agreed to prevent the utilization of IT for criminal and terrorist purposes."

Read also

Russian, Indian portfolio of orders for arms exceeds $4 bln

Khramov and Ajit stressed the importance of adopting the regulations, norms and principles of a responsible conduct by countries in the cyber sphere under the UN’s role as a coordinator.

They called for keeping up the activities of the UN Group of Government Experts [GGE] on Developments in the Field of Information and Telecommunications in the context drafting the rules, norms and principles of IT utilization.

Khramov and Ajit also discussed a possible setting up of long-term mechanism for cooperation between the relevant agencies and authorities of the two countries in the framework of the 2016 intergovernmental agreement on security in information and telecommunications technologies.

New Delhi hosted a second round of Russian-Indian consultations on cyber security issues. Deputy National Security Advisor Rajinder Khanna chaired the Indian delegation at the conference and Oleg Khramov led the Russian delegation.

"The sides confirmed the shared concerns over the current threats in the sphere of information technologies and telecommunications, as well as the common approaches to cybersecurity," the Russian Security Council said.

"The Russian and Indian delegations made emphasis on the importance of collaboration between the specialized agencies," the report said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Cyber security
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian ambassador meets with Ukraine’s Timoshenko on sidelines of Munich conference
2
US has been arming Kurdish units in Syria, ignoring Turkey position - Lavrov
3
New Russian nanotube innovation may offer high-tech breakthroughs for portable devices
4
Washington using NATO to draw Moscow into new arms race, expert says
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
Russia ready to share experience of testing military equipment with Vietnam
7
Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discuss Syria, political crisis over Doha
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама