Carnegie Hall manager tries to stage provocation at renowned Russian flutist’s concert

World
February 16, 11:32 UTC+3 NEW YORK

One of the managers for a solo concert by Russian National Orchestra member and flutist Maxim Rubtsov at New York's Carnegie Hall, tried to stoke a provocation, sources say

Maxim Rubtsov

Maxim Rubtsov

© Russian National Orchestra Press Office

NEW YORK, February 16. /TASS/. One of the managers for a solo concert by Russian National Orchestra member and flutist Maxim Rubtsov at New York's Carnegie Hall, tried to stoke a provocation, sources representing the musician told TASS.

According to the sources, the female manager suddenly demanded that the Russian General Consulate in New York apologize for Moscow’s alleged interference in the US presidential election.

Staff members from the Russian General Consulate, who had arrived to attend the concert, protested against this allegation and left the hall, sources added. On Thursday, concert organizers visited the General Consulate and expressed regret over the incident.

The FBI, as well as the intelligence committees of the US Senate and House of Representatives, have been pursuing a probe into Russia’s alleged interference into the 2016 US presidential election. In May, the US Department of Justice announced that former FBI Chief Robert Mueller had been appointed as Special Counsel to investigate the so-called Russian interference 'claims'.

US President Donald Trump and key members of his team have been repeatedly refuting all accusations concerning the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow has also been rejecting these allegations.

