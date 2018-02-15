Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Experts retrieve data from crashed An-148 voice recorder

World
February 15, 18:53 UTC+3

The passenger jet went missing minutes after taking off from Domodedovo airport

© Natalya Dmitrak/TASS

SOCHI, February 15. /TASS/. Interstate Aviation Committee specialists have by and large managed to retrieve data from the voice recorder of the Antonov-148 liner, which crashed near Moscow on February 11, Russia’s Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov told TASS on the sidelines of the Sochi Investment Forum on Thursday.

"In general, the data contained in the voice recorder has been retrieved. It will be taken into account in considering the causes of the crash by the IAC and the Investigative Committee," he said.

Earlier, the IAC said the data from the plane’s flight recorder had been recovered. As follows from the IAC specialists’ preliminary conclusions the crash might have been due to wrong speed parameters caused by ice on sensors. The IC said after getting preliminary findings from the IAC it would consider this factor alongside others.

At this point, Sokolov believes, there are no solid arguments in favor of suspending the plane’s air worthiness certificate.

A passenger liner Antonov-148 went missing en route from Moscow to Orsk minutes after taking off from Domodedovo airport. Its debris were soon spotted near the village of Stepanovskoye, the Ramenskoye District of the Moscow Region. None of the 71 passengers and crew on board survived.

