Turkish army eliminates almost 1,500 terrorists during operation in Afrin — General Staff

ANKARA, February 14. /TASS/. The Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized 1,485 terrorists during Operation Olive Branch in Syria's northern Afrin district, Turkey’s General Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On February 14, 2018, 46 more terrorists from the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Islamic State extremist group (outlawed in Russia - TASS) were eliminated during Operation Olive Branch in Afrin. A total of 1,485 terrorists have been neutralized since the beginning of the operation," the statement said.

On January 20, the Turkish General Staff declared the start of Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (part of the Syrian Democratic Forces armed coalition) and the Democratic Union Party in Syria’s Afrin, which is home to about 1.5 mln Kurds and refugees from other Syrian regions. Ankara considers these organizations to be terrorist groups.