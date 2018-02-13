Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Egyptian president receives director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service

World
February 13, 20:45 UTC+3

President el-Sisi praised Egypt's relations with Russia

CAIRO, February 13. /TASS/. President Adbel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt has received the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, the presidential office said in a special statement on Tuesday. Their meeting took place in Cairo.

"The Russian representative conveyed the best wishes to the Egyptian leader from President Vladimir Putin and stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of security at the time when terrorism is threatening the region and the whole world," it said.

The statement said Naryshkin had pointed to Egypt’s role as a major actor in the process of establishing peace and stability in the region.

President el-Sisi praised relations with Russia. In this light, he reaffirmed his country’s commitment to a further comprehensive strengthening of relations between Moscow and Cairo.

The statement says the two sides discussed the problems of all-embracing fighting with terrorism.

"Struggle with terror calls for joint efforts on the part of the entire world community without attaching distinctions to selected groupings," el-Sisi said.

In the course of the talks the two men exchanged opinions on the crises in the Middle East and the political methods of settling them along with maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of separate nations.

