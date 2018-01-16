Russia's Aeroflot can start flying to Egypt in late February

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Aeroflot can start flying from Moscow to Cairo at the turn of February, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian flag carrier Vitaly Savelyev told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are preparing now and hope to sign a security protocol. Our security functions are working in cooperation with Cairo services. We can actually start flights in late February, if all security papers are signed," the top manager said. The protocol will be signed by a special working group, he added.

Egyptian authorities announced readiness to accept airplanes from February 3 but ticket selling for Aeroflot flights can only start after protocol signing, Savelyev said. He did not detail the expected number of weekly flights. "We must be sure that security in Cairo is at a high level," the top manager said.

Aeroflot’s first flight from Moscow to Cairo is scheduled to February 3, Egypt’s MENA news agency said earlier.

Egypt’s flag carrier EgyptAir told TASS earlier that it is plans to perform three flights to the Russian capital on a weekly basis.

The regular air traffic between Russia and Egypt can start in mid-February, Russian Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov said earlier.