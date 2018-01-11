Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Flights between Moscow and Cairo may start in mid-February

Business & Economy
January 11, 17:24 UTC+3

Moscow suspended air service with Egypt in November 2015

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Regular flights between Moscow and Cairo may start in mid-February, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told reporters.

"As I said, it will take about a month and a half after the signing of the decree (by the president - TASS.) to open the air service and to sign relevant contracts with the airport of Cairo, with the handling companies, to relaunch the representative office of Aeroflot. Accordingly, this (the start of flights - TASS) is approximately mid-February," Sokolov said.

Read also

Egypt Air planning to make three flights a week between Cairo and Moscow

Flights to Egypt’s seaside resorts unlikely to resume this winter — Russian minister

Russia, Egypt sign protocol on cooperation in civil aviation security

Earlier, some media, referring to the data of timetables at the airports of Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo, reported that the flights between Russia and Egypt will resume on February 1. The press service of Sheremetyevo said that it is too early to confirm the fact of the flights from the airport.

At the same time, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports are in talks with the Egyptian airline EgyptAir on the sale of slots (the time interval, during which the airport receives and services the aircraft) for flights from Moscow to Cairo.

On January 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on resuming regular air services to Cairo.

However, the only Russian carrier that previously performed flights to Cairo, Aeroflot, has not started selling tickets to Egypt yet. A source close to Aeroflot told TASS that the company also requested slots for flights from Sheremetyevo.

Moscow suspended air service with Egypt in November 2015 after a terrorist attack on board an A321 jet from Russia’s air carrier Kogalymavia that was en route from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to Russia’s St. Petersburg. The passenger airliner crashed over the Sinai Peninsula early on October 31. All 224 people onboard, including 217 passengers and the seven-member crew, were killed. To resume air services, Russia demanded tighter security measures from Egypt.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Egypt
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
2
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
3
General Staff reveals details of drones that attacked Russian bases in Syria
4
Drones that attacked Russian facilities in Syria followed pre-programed route — expert
5
Russia to give latest multirole helicopter the ‘deep freeze’ test
6
Duma deputy proposes to change US embassy’s address to 1 North American Dead End
7
Digital radar goes on combat duty in central Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама