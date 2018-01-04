Egypt Air planning to make three flights a week between Cairo and Moscow

CAIRO, January 4. /TASS/. Egypt’s biggest air carrier Egypt Air plans to make three flights a week from Cairo to Moscow and back following the resumption of direct air service between the two cities, Al-Ahram online said on Thursday citing a company representative.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the resumption of regular flights to Cairo.

According to the Egypt Air representative, flights will be performed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Cairo’s international airport. The first flights may be performed in early February, he noted.

According to available information, Egypt Air is finishing preparations for the resumption of flights to Moscow. The company is expected to commission the chief of its Moscow office to Russia to resume its operation. Apart from that, the company is considering how to transport Egyptian football fans to the FIFA World Cup matches to be held in Russia in June. The company also plans to organize transit flights for fans from the neighboring Arab countries.

Moscow suspended air service with Egypt in November 2015 after a terrorist attack on board an A321 jet from Russia’s air carrier Kogalymavia that was en route from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to Russia’s St. Petersburg. The passenger airliner crashed over the Sinai Peninsula early on October 31. All 224 people onboard, including 217 passengers and the seven-member crew, were killed. To resume air services, Russia demanded tighter security measures from Egypt.

Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov earlier said that regular flights to Cairo could be resumed as early as February 2018. However, charter flights to Egypt’s resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada are not planned yet.