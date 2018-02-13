Russia delivers humanitarian supplies to Syria’s Latakia

AL-BUDI /Syria/, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides in Syria has organized a delivery of humanitarian supplies to the village of Al-Budi in Syria’s Latakia Governorate.

"We’ve come to the village of Al-Budi in the Latakia Governorate today. It is a mountain village. A lot of people died [here] protecting their Motherland. We came to provide help to the local population from the part of the Russian Federation [and also brought] 280 blankets <...> for the bereaved families," member of the Center Andrey Nekipelov told reporters on Tuesday.

The supplies were distributed in a local club, and the local residents also received medical treatment and necessary drugs there. "There are many Syrian army soldiers here in the wake of the past military action, which means a lot of sequelae of gunshot injuries and sequelae of blast injuries," said member of the Center Major Anton Yershov who took part in the delivery.

Many locals are also suffering from diabetes and cardiac and respiratory diseases, he said.

The locals were grateful to the help provided by the Russian servicemen. "It is impossible to receive quality medical care in our village. I broke my leg several months ago and I am still wearing a splint, as it is not healing. Your military medics advised which drugs to take to get well soon," local resident Rami Hussein said.

Syria’s Deir ez-Zor earlier received several tonnes of humanitarian supplies from the Akhmat Kadyrov Regional Social Fund, and another humanitarian cargo collected by the Russian believers was delivered to Aleppo.