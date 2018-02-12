Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

President Poroshenko says Saakashvili cannot engage in politics in Ukraine

World
February 12, 19:11 UTC+3 KIEV

Poroshenko recalled that Saakashvili violated Ukrainian laws and was also previously convicted in Georgia

Share
1 pages in this article
Pyotr Poroshenko

Pyotr Poroshenko

© AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov

KIEV, February 12. /TASS/. Mikhail Saakashvili is not eligible to engage in politics in Ukraine as he is not the country’s citizen, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko said in an interview with Austria’s Profil magazine.

Read also

Former Odessa governor departs from Kiev aboard private jet — source

"According to the law, he must be a Ukrainian citizen to engage in politics here," the president said in response to a question about Saakashvili’s possible expulsion. "He has violated Ukrainian laws and was also convicted in Georgia," he added.

However, in Poroshenko’s words, the situation surrounding Saakashvili had nothing to do with the president. "He may be expelled from the country though I would not like it to happen. But it is for the migration and border services to decide, I don’t want to influence them," Poroshenko added.

The Ukrainian president’s interview had been published several hours before Saakashvili was detained in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and expelled from the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko Mikheil Saakashvili
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump talk over the phone
2
Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports
3
Japanese speedskater Kei Saito leaves Olympic village after failed doping test
4
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
5
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
6
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
7
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама