Former Odessa governor departs from Kiev aboard private jet — source

KIEV, February 12. /TASS/. Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, the leader of Ukraine’s Rukh Novykh Sil (or the Movement of New Forces), who was detained in Kiev earlier on Monday, has departed on a private plane to an unknown destination, a source in Kiev’s Borispol airport told TASS.

"Our VIP passenger, Saakashvili, arrived to the airfield in a helicopter and then was put on a private plane. After that he left the airport," the source said, adding that he knew nothing about the flight’s destination.

According to flight-tracking site Flightradar24, two aircraft took off from Borispol airport within the past hour - the first departed around an hour ago and is currently flying over Poland, while the second has already landed in the city of Nezhin, located in Ukraine’s Chernigov region.

Sources said earlier that Saakashvili could be expelled to Poland.