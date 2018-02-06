Denmark interested in restoring normal relations with Russia

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Copenhagen is interested in restoring normal relations with Moscow, including business ties, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"We have common interests in many areas," Samuelsen pointed out. "We hope to restore normal relations between our countries, people and companies in the near future," he added.

"But in order for us to achieve that goal, Russia needs to choose another course of development," Samuelsen stressed.

According to the Danish foreign minister, he had frank exchange of views with Lavrov at their previous meeting, which took place in Russia’s northern city of Arkhangelsk. "Today, we had a conversation in the same kind of manner," he said. "Dialogue is important when we have common views on some issues, as well as when we have differences," Samuelsen added.

"As for differences, the illegal annexation of Crimea and the Ukrainian conflict should be mentioned," he pointed out. "We believe that Russia is particularly responsible for putting an end to this conflict," Samuelsen said.

Crimea issue

After Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in a coup in February 2014, mass protests began in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. On March 11, 2014, Crimea’s Supreme Council and Sevastopol City Council adopted a declaration of independence.

On March 16, 2014, a referendum on reuniting with Russia was conducted. Over 80% of voters participated in the plebiscite, most of them supporting the idea (96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in the city of Sevastopol).

On March 18, the treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia was signed by President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament) approved the document on March 21.