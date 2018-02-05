Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US representatives to join OSCE observers during Russian presidential election

World
February 05, 17:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The elections are scheduled for March 18

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Observers from the US are going to join the monitoring mission of the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) at the presidential election in Russia. None of the observers has experienced any problems with visas, Jan Petersen, head of the ODIHR election observation mission (EOM), told journalists on Monday while replying to a TASS correspondent’s question.

Everything you need to know about presidential election in Russia

He further specified that there are 60 people from 25 countries in the EOM.

"As far as I know, there will be several representatives from the US," he noted. "I can assure you, we have not experienced any difficulties when applying for visas."

"Our observers will work in teams of two people," he elaborated. "We haven’t got a list of regions where ODIHR monitors will be present yet, but we are in the process of its completion,"

"We will try to cover the maximum number of both large cities and the countryside," Petersen assured.

Russia’s presidential election is scheduled to take place on March 18, 2018.

Реклама