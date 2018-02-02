Russian Politics & Diplomacy
North Korea’s delegation heads to Moscow for talks

World
February 02, 9:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the talks the sides plan to discuss the agenda of joint events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. A North Korean delegation led by Director of the Foreign Ministry’s First European Department Im Cheon Il departed for Moscow on Friday for consultations with Russian counterparts on topical issues, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said.

"The delegation flew to Moscow for consultations in the Russian Foreign Ministry on the vital issues of bilateral cooperation," the Embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

Russian lawmaker comments on North Korean nuclear problem

At the talks the sides plan to discuss the agenda of joint events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, which will be marked this fall.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in an interview with TASS in late January did not rule out the DPRK's delegation may visit Moscow prior to the Olympic Games in PyeongChang to discuss the bilateral agenda.

Russian and North Korean representative delegations have paid many bilateral visits. In December 2017, a delegation of Russia's Defense Ministry, led by deputy head of the National Center for Defense Control Viktor Kalganov, visited Pyongyang.

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
