MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. A meeting of the Normandy Four (Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine) foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 16 is being worked through, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin confirmed on Thursday

"Yes, this meeting is being worked through. But it is still premature to confirm it," the diplomat told TASS.

Normandy Four ministerial meetings during the Munich Security Conference were already held in 2016 and 2017.