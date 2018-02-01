Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkish TV: Russia unaware man wanted on terror charges in Turkey attended Sochi forum

World
February 01, 19:10 UTC+3 ANKARA

Earlier, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry asked Russia to provide explanations on Mihrac Ural’s participation in the forum

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

ANKARA, February 1. /TASS/. Russia was totally unaware of the presence of an individual wanted by Ankara as a terrorist ringleader at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi earlier this week, Haber Turk TV channel said quoting a source at the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Read also

Russian senator upbeat on outcome of Sochi-hosted Syrian congress

"The Russians said they didn’t know anything about Mihrac Ural’s presence at the congress," the source said.

On Tuesday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry asked Russia to provide explanations on Mihrac Ural’s participation in the forum. It said that this individual was a leader of a terror group known as Turkiye Halk Kurtulus Partisi-Cephesi [People’s Liberation Party-Front of Turkey] and he was behind a deadly attack in the southern province of Hatay in 2013 killing 52 persons there.

Participants in the Congress that had assembled in Sochi on Tuesday endorsed a 12-item statement spelling out their positions on their country’s future.

The document stipulates that Syria should maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity and that the Syrian people hold the prerogative to determine the country’s future through elections.

The Syrians also asked the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to help them organize the constitutional commission, the mandate of which will be specified at the ongoing Pan-Syrian talks in Geneva.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production
3
US tries to stir up anti-Russian moods in its stance on jet incident — Moscow
4
Defense Ministry urges US to keep recon planes away from Russia or agree on flight rules
5
General Ratko Mladic may die shortly, says his lawyer
6
Presidential race narrows down to eight candidates during registration stage
7
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама