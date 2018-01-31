Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkish legislators pay tribute to Russian ambassador assassinated in Ankara

World
January 31, 15:42 UTC+3 ANKARA

Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was gunned down in December 2016 while he was delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition

Share
1 pages in this article
© Denis Solovykh/TASS

ANKARA, January 31. /TASS/. A delegation of Turkish parliamentarians visited the Russian Embassy in Ankara on Wednesday to lay a wreath at the bust of late Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov, who was shot dead in in Turkey’s capital in 2016, after which the lawmakers and diplomats observed a minute of silence.

Read also

Turkey arrests suspect linked to Russian ambassador’s murder

Head of the Turkish parliament’s Committee for International Affairs, Volkan Bozkir, led Ankara’s delegation. The visit came ahead of Diplomats’ Day marked in Russia on February 10.

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov thanked the legislators "for efforts taken to memorialize Andrei Gennadyevich (patronymic name)." "Streets are named after him, in particular the street on which the Russian Embassy is located, and there are also projects to name streets in other Turkish cities after Karlov," the diplomat said.

"Sports events are held in his honor. We are very grateful to the Turkish authorities and the Turkish people for all these goodwill gestures," the envoy stressed.

Bozkir vowed, "Andrei Karlov will be always remembered by the Turkish people." "Karlov’s work was aimed at bolstering relations between Turkey and Russia. We will continue his endeavors towards strengthening our relations," he added.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Moscow hopes those responsible for death of Russian ambassador in Turkey will be punished

Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was gunned down in December 2016 while he was delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition in Ankara. The attacker, police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas, was killed. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Karlov’s murder was a terrorist attack. Karlov was awarded the honorary title of Hero of Russia posthumously.

In December 2017, the Daily Sabah reported citing the official statement of Turkish prosecutors that the killer had links to Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim preacher wanted by Ankara. Gulen was linked to the assassin and all information had been sent to the killer’s telephone, the prosecutor’s office said.

Turkey holds Gulen, who has resided in the United States since 1999, and his organization FETO responsible for masterminding the July 15, 2016 coup attempt against President Erdogan’s government.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
2
Putin apologizes for authorities’ failure to protect athletes from foreign pressures
3
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
4
No request so far after US ambassador says he wants to meet, says Russian speaker
5
Moscow concerned over situation in Syria — diplomat
6
Defense chief reveals Russian Army's top 2017 picks
7
Russian troops get 2 brigade sets of Iskander-M missile systems in late 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама