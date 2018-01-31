Putin and Erdogan hail results of Syrian National Dialogue Congress

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in a phone conversation on Wednesday they were satisfied by the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and stressed the importance of fulfilling the agreements, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"The heads of state welcomed the outcome of the January 30 Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. They stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached, which are aimed at the effective progress of the Syrian political settlement based on the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254," the statement said.

Putin and Erdogan also discussed further coordination of Russian-Turkish efforts on ensuring sustained operation of Syria's de-escalation zones and also cooperation in the "Astana format," the press service said. During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on vital issues of the successfully developing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Last time Putin and Erdogan held a phone conversation on January 23.