Three documents, including final statement, passed in Sochi — Russian diplomat

SOCHI, January 31. /TASS/. Three documents, including a final statement, were passed during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi, the Russian president’s special envoy for Syrian settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev, told reporters on Tuesday.

"Three documents have been approved - the final statement, an address by participants and a list of candidates to a commission charged with [Syrian] constitution-related issues, that is the constitutional commission," the diplomat told reporters.

He said the list will be handed over to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura for further work "as soon as possible, after minor consultations on certain names.".