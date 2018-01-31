Moscow expects situation in north Syria to stabilize soon — Russian envoy

SOCHI, January 30. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the situation in northern Syria stabilizes in coming days, the Russian president’s special envoy for Syrian settlement said on Tuesday.

"We hope that the situation stabilizes in coming days," Alexander Lavrentyev said when asked by a reporter to comment on an attack on a Turkish convoy near the Syrian city of Idlib.

"I don’t think this will affect the Astana process," the diplomat said, adding that has not yet been informed of details of the incident so far.

The Turkish General Staff said on Tuesday that a Turkish military convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Idlib governorate. As a result, a civilian military specialist was killed, another civilian and a military officer were wounded.