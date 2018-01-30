Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Iran, Turkey ready to work on Syrian settlement — diplomat

World
January 30, 17:29 UTC+3 SOCHI

An Iranian diplomat says the Sochi forum is not an alternative to meetings in the Astana format and the UN-brokered negotiations in Geneva

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

SOCHI, January 30. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations do have disagreements but are ready to work to help resolve the Syrian crisis, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also
Iranian senior officers visiting front line in the northern province of Aleppo, Syria

Iran to pull forces from Syria at Damascus’ request — diplomat

"Of course, there are disagreements, including political ones, between the three countries. However, all parties are ready to show political will to provide all-round support to the Syrian people," he stressed.

According to the diplomat, the Syrian National Dialogue Congress underway in Sochi is a good start for a transition to civilian life in the country. "We are moving in the right direction, we are interacting with our foreign partners," Ansari said. "Our task is to break the impasse of the Syrian crisis."

He added that the Sochi forum is not an alternative to meetings in the Astana format and the UN-brokered intra-Syrian negotiations in Geneva.

According to the organizers, a total of 1,511 delegates representing all strata of the Syrian community have arrived at the forum. All major regional and international external players were invited to take part in the event as observers. One of the objectives of the congress is setting up a commission to hammer out Syria’s new Constitution.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iran to pull forces from Syria at Damascus’ request — diplomat
2
Russian intelligence chief visits US to discuss war on terror — ambassador
3
Putin makes tongue-in-cheek comment on his absence from US 'Kremlin List'
4
Russia, Iran, Turkey ready to work on Syrian settlement — diplomat
5
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
6
Russian pianist wins Grammy for instrumental performance
7
Russian PM jokes that cabinet members not on US ‘Kremlin List’ should step down
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама