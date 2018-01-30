Russia, Iran, Turkey ready to work on Syrian settlement — diplomat

SOCHI, January 30. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations do have disagreements but are ready to work to help resolve the Syrian crisis, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course, there are disagreements, including political ones, between the three countries. However, all parties are ready to show political will to provide all-round support to the Syrian people," he stressed.

According to the diplomat, the Syrian National Dialogue Congress underway in Sochi is a good start for a transition to civilian life in the country. "We are moving in the right direction, we are interacting with our foreign partners," Ansari said. "Our task is to break the impasse of the Syrian crisis."

He added that the Sochi forum is not an alternative to meetings in the Astana format and the UN-brokered intra-Syrian negotiations in Geneva.

According to the organizers, a total of 1,511 delegates representing all strata of the Syrian community have arrived at the forum. All major regional and international external players were invited to take part in the event as observers. One of the objectives of the congress is setting up a commission to hammer out Syria’s new Constitution.