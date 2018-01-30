Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iran to pull forces from Syria at Damascus’ request — diplomat

World
January 30, 16:50 UTC+3

An Iranian diplomat says Iranian military forces are present in Syria at the invitation of the country’s government

Share
1 pages in this article
Iranian senior officers visiting front line in the northern province of Aleppo, Syria

Iranian senior officers visiting front line in the northern province of Aleppo, Syria

© Syrian Central Military Media, via AP

SOCHI, January 30. /TASS/. Iranian military forces are present in Syria at the invitation of the country’s government and will be withdrawn at Damascus’ request, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari told reporters on Tuesday.

"When all the tasks are achieved, Iranian forces will leave the country with the consent of the Syrian authorities," he stated.

"They are there at the Syrian government’s request to resolve issues that the Syrian people have been facing," the Iranian deputy foreign minister stressed.

Read also

Sochi congress to boost Geneva talks on Syria — expert

Putin: Congress in Sochi presents opportunity to eradicate terrorism in Syria

Syrian National Dialogue Congress kicks off in Russia

Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syrian settlement — Kremlin aide

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iran to pull forces from Syria at Damascus’ request — diplomat
2
Russian intelligence chief visits US to discuss war on terror — ambassador
3
Putin makes tongue-in-cheek comment on his absence from US 'Kremlin List'
4
Russia, Iran, Turkey ready to work on Syrian settlement — diplomat
5
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
6
Russian pianist wins Grammy for instrumental performance
7
Russian PM jokes that cabinet members not on US ‘Kremlin List’ should step down
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама