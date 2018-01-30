Iran to pull forces from Syria at Damascus’ request — diplomat

Iranian senior officers visiting front line in the northern province of Aleppo, Syria © Syrian Central Military Media, via AP

SOCHI, January 30. /TASS/. Iranian military forces are present in Syria at the invitation of the country’s government and will be withdrawn at Damascus’ request, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari told reporters on Tuesday.

"When all the tasks are achieved, Iranian forces will leave the country with the consent of the Syrian authorities," he stated.

"They are there at the Syrian government’s request to resolve issues that the Syrian people have been facing," the Iranian deputy foreign minister stressed.