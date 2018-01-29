Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syrian settlement — Kremlin aide

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 29, 17:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin and Netanyahu have discussed issues of bilateral cooperation

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Read also
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel won’t allow Iran to gain foothold in Syria, Netanyahu tells Putin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hashed over the issue of Syria, including the Syrian National Dialogue Congress currently underway in Russia’s Sochi, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday.

"Yes, they discussed it," he told journalists answering a corresponding question.

However, he refrained from answering the question on whether Israel supports this forum.

Apart from that, according to the presidential aide, Putin and Netanyahu discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.

